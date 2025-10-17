Bison Kaalamaadan Movie X Review: Dhruv Vikram-Starrer High On Drama & Emotions - Find Out Honest FIRST Reactions

New Delhi: Tamil sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan (addressed as Bison) opened in cinemas today and the response has been a positive one on social media. Bison is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. It has been released today, coinciding with the Diwali week as the festival falls on October 20, 2025. Let's check out what the viewers are saying about the Dhruv Vikram-starrer.

Bison Kaalamaadan Movie X Review

Fans watched Bison Kaalamaadan in theatres and this is what they have to say after watching first day first show:

#Bison @mari_selvaraj once again speaks loud and clear about inequality and politics — this time through the lens of sports, Dhruv Vikram delivers a powerful performance, A gem of the year — raw, real, and revolutionary. !!#bisonreview #Bison pic.twitter.com/2aaEly8ZVq — Leelk.. (@lingeshotnm234) October 16, 2025

#Bison - Interval



Sincere film making from Mari Selvaraj. Dhruv Is Fantastic. Music Super. Has a repetitive feel, but very Intense. So far its GOOD! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 17, 2025

#Bison - 3.75 stars. Mari Selvaraj’s most accessible film since PP that touches upon all his favourite tropes and yet manages to leave a solid impact. A sports drama that strongly discusses caste politics, uprising and without making the treatment too evident. #DhruvVikram was… — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) October 16, 2025

Bison Kaalamaadan is about Kittan, played by Dhruv Vikram, who dreams of becoming a national-level kabaddi player but faces caste oppression. The word ‘bison’ is about strength and power used as a metaphor in this outing. The music and background score are composed by Nivas K Prasanna, in his first collaboration with both Dhruv and Mari.

Bison Movie Cast

The film stars Dhruv Vikram in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast featuring Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Kalaiyarasan. Bison marks Dhruv's third film as the lead actor.

Bison OTT Release

According to Wikipedia, the post-theatrical streaming rights of Bison have been bought by Netflix - which means the Vikram-starrer with hit the OTT giant after completing its theatrical run.