BISON KAALAMAADAN

Bison Kaalamaadan Movie X Review: Dhruv Vikram-Starrer High On Drama & Emotions - Find Out Honest FIRST Reactions

Bison Kaalamaadan Movie Twitter Review: It is about Kittan, played by Dhruv Vikram, who dreams of becoming a national-level kabaddi player but faces caste oppression. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 11:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Tamil sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan (addressed as Bison) opened in cinemas today and the response has been a positive one on social media. Bison is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. It has been released today, coinciding with the Diwali week as the festival falls on October 20, 2025. Let's check out what the viewers are saying about the Dhruv Vikram-starrer.

Bison Kaalamaadan Movie X Review

Fans watched Bison Kaalamaadan in theatres and this is what they have to say after watching first day first show:

Bison Kaalamaadan is about Kittan, played by Dhruv Vikram, who dreams of becoming a national-level kabaddi player but faces caste oppression. The word ‘bison’ is about strength and power used as a metaphor in this outing. The music and background score are composed by Nivas K Prasanna, in his first collaboration with both Dhruv and Mari.

Bison Movie Cast

The film stars Dhruv Vikram in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast featuring Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Kalaiyarasan. Bison marks Dhruv's third film as the lead actor.

Bison OTT Release

According to Wikipedia, the post-theatrical streaming rights of Bison have been bought by Netflix - which means the Vikram-starrer with hit the OTT giant after completing its theatrical run.

