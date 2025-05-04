Advertisement
BISON KAALAMAADAN

‘Bison Kaalamaadan’ Starring Dhruv Vikram Set For Grand Diwali Release On October 17

Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
'Bison Kaalamaadan' Starring Dhruv Vikram Set For Grand Diwali Release On October 17

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Tamil sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan is officially set to hit theatres on October 17, 2025, aligning with this year’s grand Diwali celebrations and poised to be one of the biggest releases of the festive season.

Directed by the critically acclaimed Mari Selvaraj and jointly produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, the film promises a gripping tale of resilience, ambition, and triumph. Bison Kaalamaadan has already sparked major buzz for its intense storyline and high production value, positioning it as a potential blockbuster.

Dhruv Vikram takes on a transformative lead role, supported by an impressive ensemble cast that includes Anupama Parameswaran, Director Ameer, Director Lal, Pasupathy, and Rajisha Vijayan.

This film also marks a significant milestone for Applause Entertainment in their continued foray into Tamil cinema, reinforcing their commitment to storytelling that blends strong narratives with top-tier talent.

