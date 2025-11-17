Bison OTT Release Date: Dhruv Vikram-Starrer Sports Drama To Stream On THIS Platform
Bison OTT Release Date: Famous Tamil sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan (addressed as Bison) became a hit at the Box Office. Bison is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. It was released coinciding with the Diwali week, making it a festive watch.
According to Times Of India, Bison Kaalamadan will launch on Netflix on November 21, 2025. The film will be accessible in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, other than Tamil respectively.
Other than Bison, other big Tamil films available on the streaming site include 'Kaantha,' 'Dude,' 'Good Bad Ugly,' and 'Dragon' among others.
Bison Movie Plot
Bison is about Kittan, played by Dhruv Vikram, who dreams of becoming a national-level kabaddi player but faces caste oppression. The word ‘bison’ is about strength and power used as a metaphor in this outing. The music and background score are composed by Nivas K Prasanna, in his first collaboration with both Dhruv and Mari.
Bison Movie Cast
The film stars Dhruv Vikram in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast featuring Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Kalaiyarasan. Bison marks Dhruv's third film as the lead actor.
