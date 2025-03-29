Thiruvananthapuram: Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mohanlal-led 'L2: Empuraan' is shattering records at the box office. It also became the first Malayalam film to register a worldwide opening gross of Rs 80 crore. Amid this, the Mohanlal-starrer has found itself in hot water as it faces backlash from right-wing supporters.

The film stirred a huge row over its alleged portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots, which took place during Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan, while speaking to the media, addressed the issue and stated that the party had already "clarified its stand," adding that the state president's remarks on the matter were final.

"The party has already clarified its stand, and the State President has very clearly mentioned the BJP's position. As a film lover and someone who enjoys cinema, each individual can have their own opinion. I have not yet seen the film. As for the party's stance, the state president has made it very clear. I don't think I should go beyond that or contradict him because he is the final authority on matters related to the state," Muraleedharan told the media.

Earlier, State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to his X account to extend his best wishes to the film's team as he shared a picture with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

BJYM State General Secretary K Ganesh, in a Facebook post, called for an investigation into the filmmaker's "foreign connections," claiming that Prithviraj's films have followed an "entirely anti-national" pattern.

"Director and actor of the film Empuraan, Prithviraj's foreign connections should be investigated. After the filming of Aadujeevitham, the ideas propagated through his movies have been entirely anti-national. From Kuruthi to Jana Gana Mana and now Empuraan, his films have consistently featured narratives that whitewash extremist ideologies," the post read.

Ganesh also alleged that Prithviraj's stay in Jordan during the filming of Aadujeevitham should be examined.

"During the shooting of Aadujeevitham, he was stranded in Jordan. It is important to investigate whom he was in contact with during his time there," he added.

The Mohanlal-starrer hit theatres on March 27.