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Blast box office collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja starrer mints Rs 1 crore on opening day

The newly released Tamil film Blast is a high-octane martial arts family entertainer that hit worldwide theatres on 28 May 2026.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Blast box office collection Day 1: Arjun Sarja starrer mints Rs 1 crore on opening day(Source:Movie poster)

New Delhi: Arjun Sarja's latest release, 'Blast', hit theatres on May 28, 2026. The action thriller stars Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, Preity Mukhundhan and others in key roles. The film has opened to a decent start at the box office.

Blast box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the film raked in Rs 1 crore net in India on Day 1. It was screened across 1,022 shows on its opening Thursday and recorded an overall occupancy of 26 percent. The India gross collection for the first day stands at Rs 1.15 crore.

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Tamil Nadu contributed the highest share to the film's Day 1 collection. The state recorded a gross collection of Rs 95 lakh, followed by Karnataka with Rs 10 lakh and Kerala with Rs 7 lakh. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 1 lakh, while the remaining states collectively added Rs 2 lakh.

The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 28.01 percent on Day 1. Morning shows opened at 15.46 percent occupancy, which increased to 25.69 percent in the afternoon. Evening shows registered 26.92 percent occupancy, while night shows saw the highest turnout at 40.31 percent.

Also Read: Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week: Dhanush's Kara to Jetlee - In pics

More about Blast

The synopsis of the film reads, "A humble middle-class family skilled in martial arts finds their lives thrown into danger after crossing paths with a ruthless gang. Forced into a deadly conflict, they must stand together and fight against overwhelming odds in a battle filled with action, twists and emotion."

The film features Arjun Sarja as Rajaraman, Abhirami as Neelaveni, Preity Mukhundhan as Nila, Arjun Chidambaram as Abraham, Dileepan as Arunagiri, Bala Hasan as Siva, John Kokken as Varun Dhayalan, Ramesh Narayanan as Elimolanjan, Pawan as Kirubakaran, Vivek Prasanna, S. Rajapandi and Vinod Sagar as Toby.

The gripping thriller is helmed by debutant Subash K. Raj. The music has been composed by Ravi Basrur, while the cinematography is handled by Anukrishna Radhakrishnan.

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