Oscars 2027: Marathi film Gondhal to represent India at 99th Academy Awards

Oscars 2027: After much anticipation, India's official submission for the prestigious Oscars 2027 has finally been unveiled. Following last year's selection of Homebound, the Film Federation of India (FFI) has officially chosen Gondhal, a gripping Marathi thriller, to represent the country in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.
Directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film stood out among a competitive pool of entries from across the nation to claim the top honour. The announcement marks another significant milestone for regional cinema, bringing Marathi filmmaking to the forefront of the global stage.
Directed by Santosh Davakhar, the Marathi psychological thriller Gondhal unfolds over a single, chaotic night during a traditional ritual. The story centres on a trapped newlywed bride who masterfully manipulates the men around her, weaving a deadly web of psychological tension, deceit, and escalating violence.
The narrative intensifies when Bhivaba arrives to perform the sacred night-long ceremony for the newlyweds, Suman and Anand. However, Sarjerao, consumed by jealousy, refuses to accept Suman’s marriage to another man. As the frantic beating of the ritual drums drives the villagers into a frenzy, long-buried animosities surface, empowering Suman to exploit the men's desires and take control of her own destiny.
The critically acclaimed Marathi feature stars Kishor Kadam as Bhivaba, alongside Ishita Deshmukh as Suman, Yogesh Sohoni as Anand ‘Aandya’, and Nishad Bhoir as Sarjerao. The ensemble cast also features prominent performances by Suresh Vishwakarma, Anuj Prabhu, and Vitthal Kale in crucial roles. Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film cleverly uses the traditional Gondhal ritual as a high-stakes backdrop to blend folklore, intricate human relationships, and pressing social realities. The psychological thriller originally made its theatrical debut across Maharashtra on November 14, 2025.
The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with popular television host Conan O’Brien returning to host the grand event. Last year, India selected Neeraj Ghaywan’s pandemic drama Homebound as its official submission, though the film ultimately fell short of securing a spot on the final nominations list.
India continues the pursuit of its first-ever victory in the Best International Feature Film category (formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film). To date, only three Indian productions have managed to earn a final Oscar nomination in this prestigious category: Mehboob Khan’s Mother India (1957), Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! (1988), and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan (2001). Deepa Mehta's 2005 film Water also earned a nomination in the same category, though it represented Canada as its official selection.
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