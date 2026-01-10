CBFC Clears Naveen Polishetty–Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Anaganaga Oka Raju With U/A Certificate

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Maari's upcoming rom com, 'Anaganaga Oka Raju', featuring actors Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.



Taking to its X timeline on Friday, Sithara Entertainments, one of the production houses producing the film, wrote,"#AnaganagaOkaRaju Certified U/A. Where laughter has no age limit. #AOR In Cinemas on Jan 14th. #AORonJan14th Star Entertainer @NaveenPolishety @Meenakshiioffl #Maari."

The film is scheduled to hit screens for the festival of Sankranthi on January 14 this year.

The film has been in the news right from the time it was first announced in January 2022. The title of the film was announced through a teaser. Along with the title, Sithara Entertainments also released the first look of Naveen Polishetty in the film, making it clear that the film would be a full-fledged comedy.

Naveen Polishetty plays a character called Raju, a pompous and supercilious bridegroom, gearing up for his wedding, in the film.

From then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the film. However, there have been a lot of changes that have taken place in the unit until now.

The makers had released a hilarious teaser of the film, which they called a 'Pre-wedding video'.

The video clip that was released then showed guests who have gathered for Raju's wedding all set to eat food out of golden plates. Just when a guest is about to take a bite of the sweet Kaju Kathili, a supervisor comes and snatches it out of his hand. He turns around miffed with his workers, because the Kaju Kathili has a silver foil on it instead of a gold foil. The worried guest says that he is okay with a silver foil but instead, the supervisor insists this cannot be as this is Raju's wedding and everything must be in gold. The fun doesn't stop there. You then see Raju pretending to have a hilarious conversation with industrialist Mukesh Ambani about his son's wedding.

The makers used this teaser to announce that the film would release in 2025. However, the release date was again pushed to January 14, 2026.

Directed by Maari, the film has cinematography by J Yuvraj and music by Mickey J Meyer. It has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.