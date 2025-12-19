‘Champion’ Trailer Out: Roshan-Anaswara Rajan Starrer Brings Forgotten Chapter Of History To Life

Hyderabad: The makers of director Pradeep Advaitham's period drama 'Champion', featuring actors Roshan and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, have now released a gripping and intense trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines to share the link to the trailer of the film, Swapna Cinemas, which is producing the film, wrote, "From the pages of the history comes a revolutionary saga. The epic unfolds now. Presenting #ChampionTrailer to you all!#Champion in cinemas worldwide from DECEMBER 25th, 2025."

The trailer shows that the story is set in the year 1948, a year after India got her independence. While the other parts of the country are experiencing freedom, those in one region called Bairanpally that is in the province of Hyderabad are still languishing under the control of the Nizams.

It is under these circumstances that the hero, who is in the services of the government as a cop, entrays the fray. The trailer shows that he is a brilliant footballer who harbours dreams of someday going to London and becoming a world champion. However, his dreams are dashed when he realises that he is not going to London but to Bairanpally. He agrees nevertheless, and heads to the place where he meets Anaswara Rajan, who stages plays with her troupe for a living. After initial scuffles, the two take a liking for each other. However, a struggle then breaks out at Bairanpally. What was the task Roshan was assigned at Bairanpally? Did he succeed in his mission? Champion is likely to give answers to all these questions.

The film has triggered huge expectations as it boasts of a wonderful technical team.

National Award winning art director Thota Tharani brings the pre-Independence period to life with careful detail, while cinematographer R Madhie enhances the story with rich, engaging visuals. The film has been edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Champion is scheduled to hit theatres on December 25, just in time for Christmas.