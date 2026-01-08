Cheekatilo On OTT: Telugu movie, Cheekatilo's streaming date has been announced on Prime Video. January 23, 2026 is locked as the worldwide premiere date of the Prime Original crime suspense drama.

Directed by Sharan Kopishetty, the movie is set in the heart of Hyderabad, Cheekatilo is an edge-of-the-seat crime suspense that follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster portrayed by Sobhita Dhulipala, whose relentless quest for truth exposes some of the most brutal and darkest secrets of the city.

Cheekatilo Star Cast, Plot

The narrative is written by Chandra Pemmaraju, and Sharan Kopishetty. The movie stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda in lead roles, alongside Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas in pivotal roles. The Telugu Original movie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across India and worldwide, on January 23, 2026.

Set against the backdrop of bustling city of Hyderabad, Cheekatilo is a gripping Telugu Original crime suspense that follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster, in her relentless pursuit of justice after her intern’s mysterious death unravels a chilling trail of brutal crimes.

“At Prime Video, we remain committed to expanding our South Originals slate with stories that are bold, rooted, and creatively distinct. While suspense and thriller are widely explored genres, our focus is on delivering unique narratives with emotional depth, something audiences strongly resonated with in our Telugu Original series Dhootha. Our upcoming Telugu Prime Original Cheekatilo reflects that vision,” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India. “What sets Cheekatilo apart is its blend of cultural authenticity, with modern storytelling mediums like podcasts that play a key role in the narrative. We believe the movie’s universal themes of resilience and sisterhood will extend its appeal far beyond the Telugu-speaking diaspora and connect with audiences across India and globally. With this Original movie, we are also delighted to deepen our longstanding partnership with Suresh Productions. Cheekatilo is a narrative-rich thriller that we believe will strongly resonate with viewers across India and around the world when it premieres on Prime Video on January 23.”