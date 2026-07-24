Chennai Love Story X review: Kiran Abbavaram’s romantic drama opens to mixed responses online

Chennai Love Story X review: The highly anticipated Telugu romantic drama Chennai Love Story officially released in theatres on July 24. Directed by Ravi Namburi, the film stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles, with a musical score composed by veteran music director Mani Sharma. Produced by SKN and Sai Rajesh under the banners of Amrutha Productions and Mass Movie Makers, the project generated significant pre-release buzz following a high-profile promotional campaign backed by Megastar Chiranjeevi. As fans flock to first-day-first-show screenings, early reviews on social media reflect a split verdict.
One user wrote, "#ChennaiLoveStory: A heartfelt love story with strong performances and genuine emotions
Knowing #SaiRajesh's bold storytelling in Baby, I walked into the theatre wondering what he had in store this time. What surprised me the most was how beautifully the film connected with me emotionally throughout the first half.
Until the interval, I had absolutely no complaints. Chennai Love Story unfolds as a deeply engaging emotional drama, and the interval twist instantly raises the stakes, leaving you eager to see how such a high-risk narrative will be carried forward.
While the second half doesn't quite recreate the emotional high of the first, it still delivers a few impactful moments that truly land. The climax is largely predictable, but stories like these are never easy to conclude in a way that satisfies everyone.
Sai Rajesh deserves appreciation for crafting such a heartfelt first half, and director #RaviNamburi complements that writing well with a sincere and grounded presentation. The only setback is that most of the emotional weight is already established before the interval, leaving the second half with less room to build naturally.
#KiranAbbavaram delivers one of his finest performances. This character has the potential to take him a step higher as an actor. #SriGowriPriya is extremely impressive and a potential star, carrying the emotional core of the film with remarkable ease. #ManiSharma's music beautifully enhances the soul of the story."
#ChennaiLoveStory: A heartfelt love story with strong performances, and genuine emotions—(@BheeshmaTalks) July 23, 2026
Knowing #SaiRajesh's bold storytelling in Baby, I walked into the theatre wondering what he had in store this time. What surprised me the most was how beautifully the film connected with me…
Another user wrote, "Excellent first half…
Solid writing and emotions carried well.
Manisharma garu tholipreme song and vadalene were too good
Interval js stuck the right cord of suspense.
Seated for second half..
@Kiran_Abbavaram
anna carried the emotions very well.
#ChennaiLoveStory"
Excellent first half…— Girish Geridipudi (@AlwaysGirish_37) July 23, 2026
Solid writing and emotions carried well.
Manisharma garu tholipreme song and vadalene were too good
Interval js stuck the right cord of suspense.
Seated for second half..@Kiran_Abbavaram anna carried the emotions very well.#ChennaiLoveStory pic.twitter.com/IhZEhn2Cf3
A third user added, "#ChennaiLoveStory Review ~ Underwhelming
The film is strictly for those who enjoy emotional love dramas. I’m still wondering how audiences will react to the shocking interval twist. The chemistry between Kiran Abbavaram and Gowri Priya works well. However, Mani Sharma’s music isn’t as impactful as expected and feels below his usual standards."
Another user added, "Here is my geniune review about #chennailovestory as fannn
First half - intro and songs and narration was excellent and absolutely good first half 3/5
Second half - director tried new things in this half and it depends on people . Some will get connected and others will not. As I am also not connected with second half but many others connected
Overall review of the filmm- 3/5"
Here is my geniune review about #chennailovestory as fannn— Navi_99 (@Naveentoxic07) July 23, 2026
First half - intro and songs and narration was excellent and absolutely good first half 3/5
Second half - director tried new things in this half and it depends on people . Some will get connected and others will not.… pic.twitter.com/Dct2JN5rop
Overall, Chennai Love Story emerges as a sincere yet mixed cinematic effort. While the narrative's daring choices and strong performance arcs connected well with fans of intense romantic dramas, its uneven second half has left general audiences divided as the film begins its theatrical run.
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