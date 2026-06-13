Chiranjeevi congratulates team Peddi as Ram Charan’s film opens to massive buzz

Starring Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi has finally arrived in theatres amid huge anticipation. The rural sports action drama generated strong pre-release buzz thanks to its star-studded cast, wide-scale promotions, and high expectations from fans.

While the film continues to pull audiences into cinemas and receive widespread attention, it has also sparked early discussions and reactions from viewers.

Chiranjeevi Congratulates the Team on Success

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Superstar Chiranjeevi has now extended his congratulations to the team, celebrating the film’s strong reception.

The makers shared pictures on social media featuring Chiranjeevi with the Peddi team during a celebratory moment. The post highlighted the joy surrounding the film’s growing success and the positive response from audiences.

The caption read:

“A MEGA APPRECIATION

Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela Garu congratulated and appreciated team #Peddi on the blockbuster success of the film

#PEDDI Now In Cinemas”

Cast, Crew, and Production Details

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and IVY Entertainment. The project has been positioned as a large-scale rural sports drama aimed at a pan-India audience.

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Early Review Highlights Concerns

A review by Zee News pointed out certain creative choices that may not sit well with all viewers. It noted that the frequent depiction of smoking across key characters, including Ram Charan and Divyenndu, feels excessive for a film with inspirational themes.

The review stated:

“For a film that aims to be inspirational and motivational, the frequent use of smoking scenes feels somewhat excessive…”

It further added that Ram Charan’s introduction sequence prominently features smoking imagery, and similar moments recur throughout the film. According to the review, these elements do not significantly contribute to the overall narrative impact.

Peddi is being released in North India by Jio Studios, following its strong distribution push across markets. The film had its premiere worldwide on June 3, 2026, followed by a global theatrical release on June 4, 2026.