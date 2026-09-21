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Chiranjeevi reveals his character name in Kaaka: Meet Kadiri Kalidas

Chiranjeevi has revealed that he will play Kadiri Kalidas in director Bobby Kolli’s upcoming action entertainer Kaaka, adding another layer of intrigue to the highly anticipated film.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
Chiranjeevi reveals his character name in Kaaka: Meet Kadiri Kalidas
Image Credit: Chiranjeevi, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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