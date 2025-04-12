Chiranjeevi’s ‘Raama Raama’: A Spiritual Tribute To Lord Shri Ram In The First Single From Vishwambhara

New Delhi: In an exhilarating start to the musical journey of his highly anticipated film Vishwambhara, Megastar Chiranjeevi has released the spiritually charged first single, Raama Raama, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi. Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambhara is one of the most-awaited Pan-India films of the year, produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the prestigious UV Creations banner. With the release of this devotional track, the makers are intensifying the buzz surrounding the film and its musical direction.

Raama Raama is a soulful tribute to Lord Shri Ram, encapsulating Hanuman’s eternal devotion and reverence for his beloved Lord. The song opens with a hauntingly beautiful female voice before Megastar Chiranjeevi’s powerful rendition of the chant "Jai Sri Ram," setting the tone for a deeply spiritual experience. The song's visuals are equally stunning, depicting the grandeur of the Sri Rama and Sita Kalyanam celebration, drenched in vibrant colors and filled with spiritual fervor.

The film’s first single unfolds on a grand set that reflects ancient spiritual traditions, with a massive crowd participating in the jubilant festivities. As the track progresses, the protagonist’s call to Lord Hanuman to join the sacred celebration adds an emotional and devotional depth to the sequence.

Composed by the renowned MM Keeravani, Raama Raama carries an aura of divine energy, elevating the track with a blend of powerful vocals and spiritual vibes. Legendary singer Shankar Mahadevan and the melodious Lipsika lend their voices, delivering an ethereal performance, while lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry’s poetic words beautifully capture devotion and reverence in every line.

Chiranjeevi’s commanding presence shines throughout the video, and his graceful dance movements enhance the visual spectacle, creating a perfect harmony between music and visuals. The addition of children dressed as Hanuman brings an extra layer of purity and innocence to the song, making it a perfect release for Hanuman Jayanthi.

Director Vassishta, who made a striking debut with Bimbisara, now brings his ambitious vision to Vishwambhara. The film is set to blend mythology, emotion, and cinematic grandeur in a way that promises to be a visual and emotional masterpiece.

Vishwambhara features a stellar cast led by Megastar Chiranjeevi, with Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor playing significant roles. The film also boasts exceptional technical expertise, with cinematography by Chota K Naidu and production design by AS Prakash, ensuring a visually stunning experience. The film is produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner, with music by MM Keeravani and direction by Vassishta.

With Raama Raama now released, anticipation for Vishwambhara continues to grow, as it promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.