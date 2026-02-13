Advertisement
Chiranjeevi shares names of Ram Charan, Upasana's twin babies; meet Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi

Beaming with utmost joy and pride, megastar Chiranjeevi has announced the names of his son, actor Ram Charan, and Upasana Kamineni's twin babies, marking a heartwarming moment for the Konidela family.

|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 05:02 PM IST|Source: ANI
Chiranjeevi shares names of Ram Charan, Upasana's twin babies; meet Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared the first glimpse of the twins, with the proud grandfather appearing delighted as he held one of them in his arms.

In his caption, Chiranjeevi revealed the twins' names as Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela.

"With boundless joy and divine grace. We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings.

'Shiva Ram Konidela' & 'Anveera Devi Konidela'. Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. "Shiva" is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. "Ram" from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action. Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude," the actor wrote.

Along with the post, Chiranjeevi also shared a picture which shows Ram Charan and Upasana seated on chairs, with their eldest daughter, Klin Kaara, comfortably accompanying her father. Their parents joined the frame as the entire family came together for the naming ceremony of the twins.

Earlier this month, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. Ever since, wishes and blessings have been pouring in from fans across the country.

The happy news was shared by Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on social media.

 

Ram Charan and Upasana had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, in 2023. The couple has so far kept her away from the public eye and has not revealed her face. (ANI)

