Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Bhola Shankar' sets April 2023 release date

MUMBAI: Superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming Telugu film 'Bhola Shankar' will be released in theatres on April 14, 2023, the makers announced on Sunday. Production banner AK Entertainment shared the news in a post on Twitter to celebrate the superstar's 67th birthday.

"Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA @KChiruTweets A Very Happy Birthday. #BholaShankar ARRIVING in theatres Worldwide on 14th April,2023" read the post.

The film is directed by Meher Ramesh, known for the Prabhas-starrer 'Billa' and Kannada film 'Veera Kannadiga'. 'Bhola Shankar' stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Chiranjeevi.

The movie is produced by Ramabhrahmam Sunkara with music by Mahati Swara Sagar.