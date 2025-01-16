New Delhi: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema, dominating box office records since its release. Director Sukumar's visionary direction, combined with Allu Arjun's intense performance and Rashmika Mandanna's powerful portrayal, has turned the film into a cultural phenomenon.

Earlier the makers of Pushpa 2 recently announced a reloaded version with 20 extra minutes of exclusive new scenes, starting January 17th. And now makers have shared that fans can experience this industry hit at an affordable price of Rs. 112 across North India, making it an exciting treat for cinema lovers.

Sharing the exciting news with fans, makers wrote, ''Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day with #Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION on January 17th Watch INDIAN CINEMA'S INDUSTRY HIT at an affordable price of Rs.112 across North India Book your tickets now''.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version

The reloaded version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, with 20 extra minutes of exclusive footage, is set to draw more audiences to theaters. The price drop will make it even more accessible for fans, ensuring packed theaters. The film will now continue its momentum to earn big at the box office, solidifying its place in history as a monumental success in Indian filmmaking.

Directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on 5th December 2024 in theatres.