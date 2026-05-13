CM Vijay gets special thanks from makers of Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' for allowing morning shows

Chennai: The makers of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's upcoming film 'Karuppu' have thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for allowing special 9 AM morning shows for the film ahead of its release on May 14. The production house shared a note on X expressing gratitude to the newly elected Chief Minister.

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Along with the note, they also posted a picture of Vijay with a message from the team of Suriya.

The post read, "Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14th A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical." Take a look:

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Thalapathy Vijay, who recently took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, has been receiving congratulatory messages from several film personalities. Actress Trisha Krishnan was also present during the swearing-in ceremony and was seen greeting Vijay's mother.

Meanwhile, actor Suriya had earlier congratulated Vijay on social media and wrote, "Receiving the love and support of the people is a blessing. Tamil Nadu has great faith in my friend Vijay. My heartfelt congratulations to him as he is about to begin a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics."

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Recently, the makers also released the trailer of 'Karuppu', giving audiences a glimpse into the action-packed courtroom drama.

The trailer begins with an emotional story involving an elderly man and his granddaughter, who continue to visit the court for years as they struggle to get justice. Trisha Krishnan plays a lawyer fighting their case, while RJ Balaji's character appears to oppose them. As the conflict grows stronger, Suriya's character enters the scene as a fearless man who fights both inside and outside the courtroom. The trailer features emotional moments, action scenes and powerful dialogues.

'Karuppu' is written and directed by RJB. Along with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 14.