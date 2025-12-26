Cocktail 2 Director Homi Adajania Calls Mysaa First Glimpse ‘Banging’ As Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Fierce Avatar

The teaser of Mysaa, starring Rashmika Mandanna, was released recently and has been creating buzz across social media. Packed with intense visuals and a dramatic tone, the film marks one of the early pan-India projects led by a female star in a full-fledged action-driven role.

A Power-Packed First Glimpse

The much-awaited first glimpse of Mysaa presents Rashmika in a raw, commanding, and fierce avatar, signalling a bold shift from her previous roles. The teaser opens with a narration introducing her character, Mysaa, followed by haunting visuals of a burning forest, elevated by a thunderous background score that sets an intense mood.

Director Homi Adajania’s Light-Hearted Reaction

Amidst the overwhelming praise, Rashmika also received a humorous shout-out from filmmaker Homi Adajania, who is collaborating with her on the upcoming Hindi romance Cocktail 2.

Sharing Rashmika’s fierce look from Mysaa on social media, Adajania joked,

“When I ask @rashmika_mandanna for another take.”

He later added,

“But seriously what a banging first glimpse of Mysaa! Fab.”

Rashmika’s Playful Response

Rashmika was quick to react to the post with her trademark warmth and humour. She replied,

“Be nice...”

and followed it up with,

“Oh wait… you are nice!! Thankiee!”

Rashmika Teases More to Come

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Rashmika hinted that the glimpse only scratches the surface of what the film has to offer.

“Mysaa. This is just the tip of the iceberg. We just wanted to do something fun for an evening to show you the world now, and the serious stuff? Ohhhhohohohooio you’ll see it in a couple of months. So have funnn!”

About the Film

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands. The film promises powerful visuals, a gripping narrative, and what is being touted as one of Rashmika Mandanna’s most intense and unforgettable performances to date.