CONFIRMED: Jr NTR To Portray Lord Kumara Swamy In Trivikram’s Mythological Drama

New Delhi: Hailed as 'Man of the Masses' Jr NTR is all set to embrace a powerful and divine new avatar in his upcoming film with acclaimed director Trivikram Srinivas. The mythological drama, being mounted on a grand scale by Harika Hassine Creations, will feature NTR as Lord Kumara Swamy — a revered figure symbolizing strength, valor, and spiritual legacy.

Jr NTR As Lord Kumara Swamy

Known for his commanding screen presence and dedication to diverse roles, NTR’s foray into the mythological genre marks an exciting chapter in his career. The film promises a compelling blend of rich cultural storytelling and grand cinematic visuals — a hallmark of both Trivikram and NTR’s collaborations.

A source close to the development shared, “NTR is doing the film with Trivikram, and he will be portraying the role of Lord Kumara Swamy. The film is being produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinna Babu) and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Harika Hassine Creations. The team is very excited, and more details will be announced soon."

This announcement comes amid an already blockbuster lineup for the superstar, who is currently juggling War 2, Dragon, and the highly anticipated Devara: Part 2. Despite this heavy slate, his collaboration with Trivikram stands out — both for its mythological gravitas and visual promise.

Jr NTR is also slated to collaborate with Nelson Dilipkumar, further expanding his creative partnerships with top-tier filmmakers across industries.

Jr NTR’s portrayal of Lord Kumara Swamy is poised to spark major buzz — both among his massive fanbase and across the industry.