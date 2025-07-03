Mumbai: The first look of Aamir Khan from the upcoming film starring superstar Rajinikanth, 'Coolie,' has finally been unveiled, leaving fans excited to see the actor in a bold avatar as 'Dahaa.'

The poster was shared by the makers on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, and it quickly became a hot topic online.

In the black-and-white poster, Aamir can be seen in side profile, wearing round glasses and a black vest while smoking a pipe. The actor's rugged and intense look is very different from his recent roles, which has added to the excitement for the film.

Along with the poster, the makers added a caption that read, "Introducing #AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie. #Coolie is all set to dominate IMAX screens worldwide from August 14th."

Soon after the poster was released, fans chimed in the comment section to share their excitement.

One fan wrote, "Finally it's out, gonna be a hell of a banger clash on screen." A second user added, "Cannot wait to watch #AamirKhan in a #LokeshKanagaraj movie." "Fireeeeeuuuuu update.. momentum building up for #CoolieThePowerhouse ..," commented a third user.

This film marks a special reunion between Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth after nearly 30 years. The duo last worked together in the 1995 film 'Aatank Hi Aatank,' which also starred Juhi Chawla and Om Puri.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is a Tamil-language action thriller starring superstar Rajinikanth. This is also the first collaboration between the 'Leo' director and the actor. The cast also includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra.

Coolie is set to hit theatres on August 14, later this year.

Aamir Khan, who recently made a comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' is being praised for his role in the film. It is a sequel to the blockbuster movie Taare Zameen Par. In the sports drama, Aamir plays the role of a basketball coach who is tasked with training a group of neurodivergent children. The film, directed by Prasanna, hit theatres on June 20.