Coolie Leaked? Rajinikanth Starrer’s Alleged Plot Surfaces Online

New Delhi: Just weeks before its highly anticipated release, Coolie, the upcoming action-drama starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has found itself at the centre of a potential plot leak. Despite the filmmakers' best efforts to keep the storyline under wraps, alleged details have emerged online, sparking a flurry of discussion among fans.

The plot summary, reportedly surfaced on platforms like Letterboxd, suggests a gritty, high-stakes narrative. According to the leaked synopsis, the film follows an ageing gold smuggler who taps into advanced stolen technology hidden inside vintage golden watches. His goal is to reunite his old mafia crew and reclaim his criminal empire. However, the plan takes an unexpected turn, plunging him into a larger battle involving crime, greed, and the manipulation of time itself.

Take a look here:

Although Coolie is not a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s interconnected Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes hits like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, it boasts an impressive ensemble cast. The film features Rajinikanth in the lead, with Aamir Khan appearing in a cameo. Other prominent names include Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Satyaraj, Upendra, and Shoubin Shahir. Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

This project marks Kanagaraj’s first collaboration with Rajinikanth and follows his recent box office success with Leo, starring Vijay. Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, is also set to appear in Jailer 2.

Coolie is slated for a grand theatrical release over the Independence Day weekend, hitting cinemas on August 14. It will go head-to-head clash with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, setting the stage for a major box office showdown.

Whether or not the leaked plot holds true, the buzz around Coolie only seems to be intensifying as fans count down the days to its release.