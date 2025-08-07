New Delhi: The buzz is high ahead of the big Rajinikanth release - Coolie. The Lokes Kanagaraj directorial is hitting the screens on August 14, 2025 clashing with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2. The face-off will be interesting for the cinelovers - 2 big films opening on a long weekend of Independence Day.

Coolie Tickets Advance Booking

Tamil Nadu Show Timings: According to India Today report, Coolie's early shows in Kerala and Karnataka will begin at 6 am, while shows in Tamil Nadu will begin at 9 am. It also states that the Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the early morning shows after a fan died during the 'Thunivu' first-day first-show in 2023. Therefore, Coolie's first show will begin only at 9 am in the state.

In the United Kingdom, Coolie has been censored without any cuts. The first show will begin at 12.30 am (5 am IST). Coolie advance bookings have opened and already total advance booking tally for Coolie in North America has now crossed USD 1.12 million, as per TOI report.

A trade expert and analyst also shared a post regarding Coolie advance booking on X (formerly known as Twitter).

#Coolie Booking opens in Kerala from Tomorrow morning 10.30 AM ! Special FDFS at 6 AM on opening day Aug 14! pic.twitter.com/bE069JVl4i — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 7, 2025

As per box-office tracking site Sacnilk, overall, pre-sales of Coolie have crossed $2 million overseas.

About Coolie The Film

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In the film, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming Tamil thriller is being touted as megastar Rajinikanth's big release this year after Jailer (2023).