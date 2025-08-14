Advertisement
COOLIE MOVIE X REVIEW

Coolie Movie X Review, Live Updates: Rajinikanth's 'Mass Appeal' Or Nagarjuna's 'Anti-Hero' Act - Who Wins The Show? Find Out Here

Coolie Movie X Review: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' released in theatres today. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, check out how fans are reacting after watching the film.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Coolie Movie X Review, Live Updates: Rajinikanth's 'Mass Appeal' Or Nagarjuna's 'Anti-Hero' Act - Who Wins The Show? Find Out HerePic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-hyped Tamil outing - Coolie, starring Rajinikanth has opened in cinemas today in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages respectively. It is facing Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 at the Box Office and it will be interesting to see who gets to eat a bigger a share from the cake. Well, ahead of that analysis, many diehard thalaiva fans thronged cinemas to watch Coolie, let's check their honest reactions.

Coolie Movie X Review

Crazy fans and followers of Rajinikanth across the globe have headed to theatres and watched Coolie. Let's see what they have to say after watching First Day First Show: 

Coolie The Film, Cast & Plot

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In the film, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

This will be a first for Nagarjuna, as he will be donning a villain's role — playing the antagonist. He has appeared in over 90 films as of now and has been honoured with many accolades and awards - playing leading protagonist role in most of his outings. In Coolie, his antagonist avatar will surely make fans watch him in a different light.

With ‘Coolie’, Aamir Khan is entering Tamil cinema in full throttle. Sporting a razor-sharp, high-octane, stylish look, Aamir is seen in a never-before-seen character of 'Dahaa.' This marks a reunion with Rajinikanth after 30 years, as the duo previously worked in ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’ (1995) which also featured starred Juhi Chawla and Om Puri in pivotal parts.

