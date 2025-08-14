New Delhi: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-hyped Tamil outing - Coolie, starring Rajinikanth has opened in cinemas today in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages respectively. It is facing Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 at the Box Office and it will be interesting to see who gets to eat a bigger a share from the cake. Well, ahead of that analysis, many diehard thalaiva fans thronged cinemas to watch Coolie, let's check their honest reactions.

Crazy fans and followers of Rajinikanth across the globe have headed to theatres and watched Coolie. Let's see what they have to say after watching First Day First Show:

#Coolie



First Half :

Title card seems like LEO

Nagarjuna steals d show.

Soubin okish.

Interval block :



Second half :



So lengthy

Climax is predictable.

Amir khan's cameo



Pooja's dance is d only positive



1.5 / 5

BELOW AVERAGE#Coolie #CoolieDisaster#CoolieReview pic.twitter.com/KsxrqlJ6Ol — R A J (@dune1411) August 14, 2025

#Coolie - 4.5



lokesh kanagaraj and team delivered a blockbuster.

1st Half - Good mix of Mass & Loki's plot twists



One of the best de-aging in Kollywood



The mass scenes in the second half worked out big time.@rajinikanth sir sambavam#CoolieReview pic.twitter.com/3G4Gne7fjW — Swetha™ (@SwethaLittle_) August 14, 2025

Coolie The Film, Cast & Plot

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In the film, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

This will be a first for Nagarjuna, as he will be donning a villain's role — playing the antagonist. He has appeared in over 90 films as of now and has been honoured with many accolades and awards - playing leading protagonist role in most of his outings. In Coolie, his antagonist avatar will surely make fans watch him in a different light.

With ‘Coolie’, Aamir Khan is entering Tamil cinema in full throttle. Sporting a razor-sharp, high-octane, stylish look, Aamir is seen in a never-before-seen character of 'Dahaa.' This marks a reunion with Rajinikanth after 30 years, as the duo previously worked in ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’ (1995) which also featured starred Juhi Chawla and Om Puri in pivotal parts.