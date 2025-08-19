Coolie OTT Streaming Details: Where To Watch Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Action Blockbuster Online

Coolie OTT Release: Megastar Rajinikanth starrer Coolie made its theatrical debut on August 14, 2025. After a record-breaking box office run, the multi-starrer actioner is now gearing up for its OTT release. Rajinikanth, who recently completed 50 years in cinema, delivered this film as a treat for fans across the globe. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalaiva’s film becomes the Highest worldwide gross collection in the history of Tamil Cinema with 404+ crores. The movie also boasts a star-studded cast featuring A-listers like Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan among others.

Rajinikanth's Coolie Streaming Details

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is set to make its OTT debut nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release. Interestingly, the announcement was made right in the film's opening credits, confirming the OTT giant as its official digital partner. As per an Economic Times report, Amazon Prime Video has secured the digital rights of Coolie for a whopping Rs 120 crore, marking one of the biggest streaming deals in Tamil cinema to date. Rajinikanth starrer is expected to arrive on OTT by the end of September, with an official release date is yet to be revealed by the makers.

Coolie Cast, Plot, And More

Megastar Rajinikanth's Coolie marks his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-packed entertainer boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Kaali Venkat, Kanna Ravi, and Pooja Hegde.

The plot follows Deva, who begins investigating the mysterious death of his old friend. Suspicious of foul play, he joins forces with his friend’s daughter Preethi to uncover the truth. Their quest soon pits them against a powerful smuggling syndicate king, setting the stage for a gripping showdown.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5

Rajinikanth's Coolie has delivered a stellar box office run in its opening week. The film raked in an estimated Rs 206.50 crore (India net) within just five days, with Rs 12 crore coming in on Day 5 across all languages. Despite a massive box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2 and falling victim to online piracy after its release on August 14, Coolie maintain steady momentum . Additionally, the film has etched history by becoming the first Tamil film to cross the fastest $1M+ mark in Australia and New Zealand.