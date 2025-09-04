Coolie Premiere On OTT: When & Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller

New Delhi: Ending days of speculation, finally Rajinikanth fans can watch his latest outing 'Coolie' On OTT. Prime Video, today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Coolie, the high-octane action thriller headlined by megastar Rajinikanth. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with a thunderous score by Anirudh, the film also boasts a powerhouse cast.

The OTT giant shared the Coolie On OTT streaming announcement on social media with a fresh post.

Coolie Cast, Storyline, Plot

Coolie features a top-class ensemble cast of Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachitha Ram, and Pooja Hegde. Coolie will begin streaming from September 11 in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend’s suspicious death. The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business.

As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva’s journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion. Blending explosive action, gripping suspense, emotional depth, and Rajinikanth’s vintage screen presence, Coolie is both a nostalgic celebration of his 50-year cinematic legacy and a gripping spectacle for a new generation of fans.

Meet Coolie's Villain

This is the first for Nagarjuna in a donning a villain's role — playing the antagonist. He has appeared in over 90 films as of now and has been honoured with many accolades and awards - playing leading protagonist role in most of his outings. In Coolie, his antagonist avatar has won fans over.

With ‘Coolie’, Aamir Khan entered the Tamil cinema in full throttle. Sporting a razor-sharp, high-octane, stylish look, Aamir is seen in a never-before-seen character of 'Dahaa.' This marks a reunion with Rajinikanth after 30 years, as the duo previously worked in ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’ (1995) which also featured starred Juhi Chawla and Om Puri in pivotal parts.