COOLIE ON OTT

Coolie Streaming Online: Rajinikanth's Mass Appeal Reaches OTT And How!

Coolie Release On OTT: Coolie is now streaming on Prime Video, with Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubs available.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 12:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Coolie Streaming Online: Rajinikanth's Mass Appeal Reaches OTT And How!Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Finally, Rajinikanth fans can watch his latest outing 'Coolie' On OTT. Megastar's mass appeal has reached the digital platform as Coolie i now streaming on Prime Video, with Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubs available. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with a thunderous score by Anirudh, the film also boasts a powerhouse cast.

Coolie Cast, Storyline, Plot

Coolie features a top-class ensemble cast of Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachitha Ram, and Pooja Hegde. Coolie will begin streaming from September 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: Coolie Premiere On OTT: When & Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend’s suspicious death. The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business.

As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva’s journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion. Blending explosive action, gripping suspense, emotional depth, and Rajinikanth’s vintage screen presence, Coolie is both a nostalgic celebration of his 50-year cinematic legacy and a gripping spectacle for a new generation of fans.

Meet Coolie's Villain

This is the first for Nagarjuna in a donning a villain's role — playing the antagonist. He has appeared in over 90 films as of now and has been honoured with many accolades and awards - playing leading protagonist role in most of his outings. In Coolie, his antagonist avatar has won fans over.

With ‘Coolie’, Aamir Khan entered the Tamil cinema in full throttle. Sporting a razor-sharp, high-octane, stylish look, Aamir is seen in a never-before-seen character of 'Dahaa.' This marks a reunion with Rajinikanth after 30 years, as the duo previously worked in ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’ (1995) which also featured starred Juhi Chawla and Om Puri in pivotal parts.

