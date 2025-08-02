Coolie Trailer Drops Today: Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan & Nagarjuna Promise Power-Packed Comeback — All You Need to Know

New Delhi: The makers of Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Coolie have officially announced the trailer release date and time. The action-packed trailer will be unveiled today, August 2, 2025, at 7 PM IST during a grand event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Coolie Trailer Launch: Timing, Venue & Where to Watch

Fans are already buzzing with excitement to witness Rajinikanth’s return to the big screen. On Saturday, the makers of the movie shared a carousel post revealing the trailer release details. According to the announcement, the Coolie trailer will be launched at 7 PM IST, ahead of the film’s audio launch event.

The caption on the post read: "#Coolie varraan solliko! The day is here! #CoolieTrailer from today 7 PM."

Star-Studded Poster Unveiled

Alongside the trailer announcement, a new poster featuring the film’s star ensemble was released. The poster includes Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj.

Aamir Khan Joins Rajinikanth After 30 Years

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is a Tamil action thriller boasting a multi-star cast. It marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan in nearly three decades. The two last shared screen space in the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank, alongside Juhi Chawla and Om Puri.

In Coolie, Aamir Khan will be seen playing a character named Dahaa.

The film’s soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. So far, songs like Monica, Chikitu, and PowerHouse have already been released and received well by fans.

Coolie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s much-anticipated War 2.