Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940340https://zeenews.india.com/regional/coolie-trailer-drops-today-rajinikanth-aamir-khan-nagarjuna-promise-power-packed-comeback-all-you-need-to-know-2940340.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RAJNIKANTH

Coolie Trailer Drops Today: Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan & Nagarjuna Promise Power-Packed Comeback — All You Need to Know

Coolie Trailer Release Details: The trailer for the Rajinikanth starrer film Coolie was released on August 2, 2025, at 7 PM IST. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Coolie Trailer Drops Today: Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan & Nagarjuna Promise Power-Packed Comeback — All You Need to Know(Source: Movie Poster)

New Delhi: The makers of Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Coolie have officially announced the trailer release date and time. The action-packed trailer will be unveiled today, August 2, 2025, at 7 PM IST during a grand event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Coolie Trailer Launch: Timing, Venue & Where to Watch

Fans are already buzzing with excitement to witness Rajinikanth’s return to the big screen. On Saturday, the makers of the movie shared a carousel post revealing the trailer release details. According to the announcement, the Coolie trailer will be launched at 7 PM IST, ahead of the film’s audio launch event.

The caption on the post read: "#Coolie varraan solliko! The day is here! #CoolieTrailer from today 7 PM."

Star-Studded Poster Unveiled

Alongside the trailer announcement, a new poster featuring the film’s star ensemble was released. The poster includes Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj.

Aamir Khan Joins Rajinikanth After 30 Years

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is a Tamil action thriller boasting a multi-star cast. It marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan in nearly three decades. The two last shared screen space in the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank, alongside Juhi Chawla and Om Puri.

In Coolie, Aamir Khan will be seen playing a character named Dahaa.

The film’s soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. So far, songs like Monica, Chikitu, and PowerHouse have already been released and received well by fans.

Coolie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s much-anticipated War 2.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK