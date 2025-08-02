Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940588https://zeenews.india.com/regional/coolie-trailer-out-rajinikanth-nagarjuna-aamir-khan-set-screen-on-fire-2940588.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
COOLIE TRAILER

‘Coolie’ Trailer Out: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna & Aamir Khan Set Screen On Fire

After much anticipation, the trailer for Coolie – The Powerhouse has finally dropped—and it’s nothing short of a cinematic explosion. With a staggering ₹400 crore scale, the film promises mass mayhem, full-throttle action, and larger-than-life moments that redefine commercial cinema.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 08:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Coolie’ Trailer Out: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna & Aamir Khan Set Screen On Fire(Source: Movie Stills)

New Delhi: After much anticipation, the trailer for Coolie – The Powerhouse has finally dropped—and it’s nothing short of a cinematic explosion. With a staggering ₹400 crore scale, the film promises mass mayhem, full-throttle action, and larger-than-life moments that redefine commercial cinema.

The trailer kicks off with Rajinikanth like never before—blazing on screen with a lethal mix of vintage charisma and gritty intensity. His swagger, style, and searing dialogue delivery are tailor-made for thunderous whistles. What follows is a barrage of action, emotion, and unfiltered rage.

Nagarjuna steals the spotlight with his menacing villainous turn—calm, calculated, and dangerously unpredictable. Aamir Khan, in a slick, never-seen-before avatar, adds intrigue and edge. Shruti Haasan’s character fuels mystery, while Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir add depth and dynamism to the ensemble.

The trailer teases a world brimming with rebellion and redemption. Stylized action, fiery showdowns, and heart-pounding drama are amplified by Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying background score, elevating every moment to a fever pitch.

With whistle-worthy dialogues, cinematic scale, and a powerhouse cast, Coolie is shaping up to be one of the boldest and most ambitious action epics in Indian cinema.

Coolie – The Powerhouse releases in theatres across India on August 14, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK