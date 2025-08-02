‘Coolie’ Trailer Out: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna & Aamir Khan Set Screen On Fire

New Delhi: After much anticipation, the trailer for Coolie – The Powerhouse has finally dropped—and it’s nothing short of a cinematic explosion. With a staggering ₹400 crore scale, the film promises mass mayhem, full-throttle action, and larger-than-life moments that redefine commercial cinema.

The trailer kicks off with Rajinikanth like never before—blazing on screen with a lethal mix of vintage charisma and gritty intensity. His swagger, style, and searing dialogue delivery are tailor-made for thunderous whistles. What follows is a barrage of action, emotion, and unfiltered rage.

Nagarjuna steals the spotlight with his menacing villainous turn—calm, calculated, and dangerously unpredictable. Aamir Khan, in a slick, never-seen-before avatar, adds intrigue and edge. Shruti Haasan’s character fuels mystery, while Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir add depth and dynamism to the ensemble.

The trailer teases a world brimming with rebellion and redemption. Stylized action, fiery showdowns, and heart-pounding drama are amplified by Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying background score, elevating every moment to a fever pitch.

With whistle-worthy dialogues, cinematic scale, and a powerhouse cast, Coolie is shaping up to be one of the boldest and most ambitious action epics in Indian cinema.

Coolie – The Powerhouse releases in theatres across India on August 14, 2025.