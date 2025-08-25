Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth starrer action thriller Coolie is shattering records. By the end of its second weekend, the film has become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time, despite a slight dip in first-week collections. During its second weekend, the action-packed entertainer crossed the Rs 450-crore mark worldwide. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, The actioner had a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 on August 14, 2025.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the end of its second weekend Rajinikanth starrer is still maintining the strong momewntum on worldwide box office numbers. Coming to Coolie's Worldwide box office performance, the actioner Coolie began by breaking several box office records for Tamil cinema in the US, the UK, and Australia. Earlier the makers took to Instagram and shared this news that the actioner becomes the all-time highest-grossing Tamil film in North America with $6.71 Million. According Sacnilk on Day 11 the Rajinikanth starrer worldwide collection rank at Rs 479.00 Cr. and earning Rs 257.35 crore net collection in India. This means Coolieis within striking distance of the Rs 500-crore mark.

Rajinikanth Starrer Become 4th Highest-Grossing Tamil Film

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has now earned Rs 484 crore worldwide, crossing $22 million (Rs180 crore) internationally, and is closing in on the Rs 500-crore mark. Strong domestic performance helped it surpass Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1’s lifetime collections, making Coolie the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film ever, behind Rajinikanth's 2.0, Jailer and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo.

Coolie OTT Release Details

Rajinikanth’s Coolie will make its OTT debut about eight weeks after its theaterical run, with Amazon Prime Video securing digital rights for Rs 120 crore, as per reported by Economic Times. The film, one of Tamil cinema's biggest streaming deals, is expected on OTT by the end of September, with the exact release date yet to be announced by the makers.

About Rajinikanth's Coolie

Coolie marks Megastar Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Kaali Venkat, Kanna Ravi, and Pooja Hegde. Despite a massive box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2 and falling victim to online piracy after its release on August 14, Coolie maintain steady momentum on box office.