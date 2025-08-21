New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth has delivered one of his highest grossers this year with Coolie. The film has once again proved the power of his super stardom at the ticket counters. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's outing with Thalaiva has crossed Rs 400 crore at the worldwide Box Office windows. Let's get down to the break-up of Coolie numbers globally.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 255.8 Cr Gross and Rs 216 crore net India whereas the worldwide collection for the actioner stands at Rs 418 Cr by Tuesday. As of now, Coolie has become Lokesh's second highest-grosser, with Vijay Thalapathy's Leo ruling the roost with Rs 605.9 crore collection.

Coolie Movie Box Office Records

For Rajinikanth’s Coolie comes in number 3rd spot after Rs 418 Cr (as of now). 2.0 (2018) with its Rs 691 crore lifetime collection and Jailer’s (2023) Rs 604.5 crore.

For Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stands at number 2 spot with Rs Rs 418 Cr by Tuesday, Vikram (2022) earning Rs 414.43 crore and Leo (2023) on number 1 with Rs 605.9 crore collection.

Coolie The Film

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

Rajinikanth's Coolie faced War 2 at the Box Office as both big budget movies released on the same day - August 14, 2025. Coolie has outshined Ayan Mukerji's directorial and continues to maintain its stronghold at the ticket counters. Meanwhile War 2 is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019).

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.