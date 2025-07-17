Countdown Begins: 50 Days For Grand Release Of AR Murugadoss & Sivakarthikeyan’s Power-Packed Dil Madharaasi

New Delhi: Dil Madharaasi is one of the most anticipated films of the year, generating massive buzz ever since its announcement. This high-octane action thriller marks the first-ever collaboration between superstar Sivakarthikeyan and acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss.

Sivakarthikeyan, fresh off the success of Amaran, now joins forces with Murugadoss, known for delivering several blockbuster hits. With the poster and teaser already out, the excitement among fans has skyrocketed.

The film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience packed with intense action, gripping drama, and larger-than-life moments. As the release date nears, the makers have officially kicked off the countdown on social media. Dil Madharaasi is set to hit the big screens in exactly 50 days, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness this mass entertainer.

The recently revealed title glimpse of Dil Madharaasi has further fueled anticipation, giving fans a taste of the grand spectacle in store. Sivakarthikeyan is seen in a fierce, action-packed avatar, elevating expectations even higher.

The film’s visuals are crafted by acclaimed cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for chart-topping hits in films like Why This Kolaveri Di, Beast, Vikram, Jawan, Leo, and more.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, celebrated for seamlessly blending action and social themes in iconic films like Ghajini and Holiday, Dil Madharaasi promises to deliver a gripping and emotionally charged experience.

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film features a power-packed cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. The editing is handled by Sreekar Prasad, with action choreography by Kevin and Dhilip Masters.

Dil Madharaasi is set to release in theatres on 5th September 2025.