COURT A STATE VS NOBODY

Court: State Vs A Nobody Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani’s Film Holds Strong, Mints Rs 4.75 Crore

After an impressive opening with Rs 4 crore on Day 1, Court: State Vs A Nobody maintained solid performance on Day 2, earning Rs 4.75 crore in India net, continuing its positive run at the box office.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Court: State Vs A Nobody Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani’s Film Holds Strong, Mints Rs 4.75 Crore (Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: The release of Court: State vs A Nobody, directed by Ram Jagadeesh, has been met with positive reviews and a strong reception from audiences, making a promising start at the box office.

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Court: State vs A Nobody earned approximately Rs 4.75 crore in India net on its second day, showing a slight increase from its opening day earnings of around Rs 4.15 crore. Despite concerns over its performance, industry experts remain optimistic that the film will continue to gain momentum as more viewers flock to theaters.

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Deepthi Ganta under Wall Poster Cinema, with actor Nani backing the project, Court: State vs A Nobody tells the story of a passionate defense attorney who battles prejudice and corruption within the justice system while defending a teenage client wrongfully accused of a serious crime.

The cast includes Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Harsha Vardhan.

