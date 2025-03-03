New Delhi: Sohum Shah's latest thriller, Crazxy, has been creating a significant buzz ever since its release. The film, known for its gripping narrative and edge-of-the-seat thrills, has quickly captured the attention of audiences, garnering exceptional word-of-mouth reviews. This positive feedback has contributed to its consistent growth at the box office.

In a strong start, Crazxy has already collected ₹4.25 Cr. within its first three days, cementing its place as a slow burner that shows no signs of slowing down. With this impressive collection, the film is poised for a longer theatrical run, suggesting that its momentum is just beginning to build. As the word continues to spread, Crazxy is expected to maintain a steady climb in box office numbers over the coming days.

Breaking new ground in the Bollywood thriller genre, Crazxy stands out with its slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and constant thrills that promise an unforgettable ride for viewers. Directed and written by Girish Kohli, the film features production by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Released on February 28th, 2025, Crazxy is continuing its successful run in theaters, proving to be a must-see for thriller enthusiasts.