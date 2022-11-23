topStoriesenglish
Custody makers unveil Naga Chaitanya’s first look from the film on his birthday- SEE PIC

On Naga Chaitanya's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film 'Custody' released his first look poster from the film.

Nov 23, 2022

New Delhi: Actor Naga Chaitanya turned a year older today. To mark this special occasion, the makers of the film, unveiled the first look and the title, which was tentatively titled `NC 22` on Wednesday. Director Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter and treated fans with a first look poster featuring Naga Chaitanya. 

Chaitanya is playing a cop character in the film titled `Custody`. He could be seen bruised and surrounded by guns pointed at him by his fellow cops. Though overpowered but he shows no sign of submission. Sharing the first look poster, the filmmaker wrote, "Let`s be the change we want to see in the world! Happy bday bro @chay_akkinenilet the hunt begin!"  

The film, which is multilingual in Tamil and Telugu, was also scripted by Venkat Prabhu. The female lead in the movie is played by Keerthy Suresh. And for the first time, renowned musician Ilaiyaraaja and his successful music director son Yuvan Shankar Raja are working together to create the soundtrack for this movie.Naga Chaitanya is marking his debut in Tamil cinema.

See the poster here 

Interestingly, Venkat Prabhu will make his foray Telugu industry with this bilingual. Talking about the film, Venkat Prabhu said, "I am aware of Naga Chaitanya`s strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts." Touted as a commercial entertainer, the film will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar. 

