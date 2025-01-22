Mumbai: After taking over Tollywood, "Daaku Maharaaj" is now gearing up to impress the Hindi-speaking belt. The makers have officially announced that the Hindi dubbed version of the period action entertainer will get a Pan-India release on 24th January this year.

Excited about the Hindi release of "Daaku Maharaaj", Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna was quoted saying, “The love and response from fans have been truly humbling. Daaku Maharaaj is a film close to my heart, and I am thrilled that it is now reaching a wider audience across India. I can't wait for Hindi-speaking fans to experience this larger-than-life spectacle on the big screen.”

Additionally, Urvashi Rautela also joined in saying, “Working on Daaku Maharaaj has been an unforgettable journey. The action, drama, and emotions in the film are universal, and I am sure the Hindi audience will embrace it with the same enthusiasm as the South. It’s an honor to be part of such a grand cinematic experience.”

The all-India Hindi release of "Daaku Maharaaj" is being looked after by Jai Viratra Entertainment Ltd (JVEL). The highly-appreciated movie has taken the South box office by storm, minting a whopping ₹165 crore worldwide within 10 days.

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios, "Daaku Maharaaj" has been presented by Aditya Bhatia & Atul Rajani. Made under the direction of Bobby Kolli, the Telugu drama also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, along with others.

Ace composer Thaman S has scored the tunes for the drama, whereas the cinematography has been looked after by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Ruben & Niranjan Devaramane are the head of the editing department.

"Daaku Maharaaj" was released in cinema halls across the world on 12th January 2025.

Given that the action-packed entertainer received an overwhelming response from audiences and exhibitors, the expectations from the Hindi version of "Daaku Maharaaj" are sky-high.