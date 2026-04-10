Dacoit: A Love Story X review: Mrunal Thakur–Adivi Sesh starrer opens to mixed reactions; netizens praise performances but call screenplay uneven

Dacoit: A Love Story X review: Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh’s much-anticipated action-thriller has finally hit cinemas today, April 10, 2026.

The film marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, who also co-wrote the story and screenplay alongside Adivi Sesh and Yash Eshawari.

Dacoit: A Love Story movie review

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After the film’s release, audiences quickly shared mixed reactions online, highlighting both its technical strengths and storytelling flaws. Here’s what netizens are saying:

One netizen wrote, "#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts.

The film is technically sound. and that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things moving, but they aren’t as effective as they should be.

A few sequences work well but a lot of portions also remind you of Kshanam/Goodachari, which makes the screenplay feel redundant and predictable. Climax twist is way too over the top.

Adivi Sesh performs aptly in his role, but his Rayalaseema dialect should have been better. Mrunal is decent.

Also Read | Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha - Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's soulful romantic 'Tu Jahaan' song out - Watch video

It ends up being just an alright watchable film with lowered expectations.

Rating: 2.5/5"

#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts.



The film is technically sound. and that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 10, 2026

The same user wrote as he watched the first half, "#Dacoit Adequate 1st Half!

The first 30 minutes is flat with the love story portions being mostly ineffective and an unnecessary song. However, it picks up well after that with a few well written sequences. The editing feels very similar to Adivi Sesh’s previous film."

#Dacoit Adequate 1st Half!



The first 30 minutes is flat with the love story portions being mostly ineffective and an unnecessary song. However, it picks up well after that with a few well written sequences. The editing feels very similar to Adivi Sesh’s previous film. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 9, 2026

Another user wrote, "#Dacoit First Half

Good

Average Love Story Setup.

Not out of the box Story but well executed. Majorly setup

Slick Editing, Good Music & Cinematography.

Ok Interval.

Performance

Needs a Great Second Half"

#Dacoit First Half



Good



- Average Love Story Setup.

- Not out of the box Story but well executed. Majorly setup

- Slick Editing, Good Music & Cinematography.

- Ok Interval.

- Performance



Needs a Great Second Half pic.twitter.com/uIrzlWLwuW — Man of Fiction (@Man_0f_Fiction) April 10, 2026

A third user added, "#Dacoit attempts to weave a love story rich with deep emotions, all intertwined with crime and action.

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur deliver strong performances, but the film doesn't quite reach its full potential.

The first half itself doesn't quite hit it, but it's still manageable. However, the second half goes haywire and fails to recover until the very end."

#Dacoit attempts to weave a love story rich with deep emotions, all intertwined with crime and action.



Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur deliver strong performances, but the film doesn't quite reach its full potential.



The first half itself doesn't quite hit it, but it's still… — The Corner Seat (@The_Cornerseat) April 10, 2026

Sharing a more positive take, another viewer wrote, "#Dacoit first half - impactful.

A strong love story with a well-defined conflict and outstanding performances.

The interval episode is thrilling, and the technical standards are top-notch throughout.

Now waiting for an intriguing second half."

#Dacoit first half - impactful.



A strong love story with a well-defined conflict and outstanding performances.



The interval episode is thrilling, and the technical standards are top-notch throughout.



Now waiting for an intriguing second half.



Let's Gooo.... pic.twitter.com/RudqTeVTLV — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) April 9, 2026

Summing up the overall sentiment, one user noted, "#DacoitReview #Decoit A perfect mix of emotion and action, #Dacoit delivers a gripping cinematic experience Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur bring life to this intense love story with great chemistry The first half keeps things engaging with a fast-paced screenplay, while the chase sequences and visuals impress big time “Kanepettaro” remix & Jonita Gandhi’s special track add a stylish touch Bheems Ceciroleo’s BGM is a standout, elevating key moments Climax lands perfectly and leaves a strong impact Director Shaniel Deo delivers a well-packed entertainer with solid twists Overall, a satisfying watch with strong commercial appeal — worth watching in theatres #FilmyBowl Rating : 3/5"

Also Read | Dacoit: Ek prem katha Trailer: Tamannaah, Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR & Rashmika Mandanna praise Adivi Sesh starrer

#DacoitReview#Decoit A perfect mix of emotion and action, #Dacoit delivers a gripping cinematic experience



Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur bring life to this intense love story with great chemistry



The first half keeps things engaging with a fast-paced screenplay, while the… — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) April 10, 2026

About Dacoit: A Love Story

Dacoit: A Love Story (2026) is a Telugu action-thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, weaving an intense romance that spirals into betrayal, revenge, and crime.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film follows Hari (Adivi Sesh), whose life is shattered after a deeply personal betrayal by Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur), complicated by social and caste tensions. Forced into a darker path, Hari transforms into a fugitive driven by vengeance.

Adivi Sesh portrays a rugged, emotionally charged character, while Mrunal Thakur anchors the story’s emotional core. Anurag Kashyap appears as a relentless inspector, intensifying the film’s high-stakes narrative.