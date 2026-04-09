Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha - Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's soulful romantic 'Tu Jahaan' song out - Watch video

New Delhi: The buzz around Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is palpable. Amid the excitement among fans for the upcoming release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the excitement stays put. After releasing the trailer, the makers today unveiled a glimpse of intense and passionate love story of Hari (Adivi Sesh) and Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur) with Tu Jahaan.

About 'Tu Jahaan' song

Speaking about Tu Jahaan, Aditya Rikhari shared, “There’s something very pure about Hari and Saraswati’s story, and Tu Jahan came from that space. It’s personal, it’s honest, and I think it’ll stay with people because it speaks to the kind of love we don’t always say out loud.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tu Jahaan lyrics are penned by Vayu and is crooned by Aditya Rikhari. The track captured the beautiful love story between Hari and Saraswati’s characters. Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, Tu Jahaan is a soulful number for a hopeless romantic.

About Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha story, cast

Marking Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut, the ambitious project has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu respectively. The film's story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

The movie features Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap (making his Tollywood debut in the role of a police officer). The film is about a man who is betrayed by his lover and becomes a bandit to avenge his ex-girlfriend. There is a twist in the tale of love and that makes it an interesting watch.

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is all set for a grand pan-India theatrical release on April 10, 2026.