Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035294https://zeenews.india.com/regional/dacoit-ek-prem-katha-adivi-sesh-and-mrunal-thakurs-soulful-romantic-tu-jahaan-song-out-watch-video-3035294.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalDacoit: Ek Prem Katha - Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's soulful romantic 'Tu Jahaan' song out - Watch video
DACOIT EK PREM KATHA

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha - Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's soulful romantic 'Tu Jahaan' song out - Watch video

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is all set for a grand pan-India theatrical release on April 10, 2026.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha - Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's soulful romantic 'Tu Jahaan' song out - Watch video Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The buzz around Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is palpable. Amid the excitement among fans for the upcoming release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the excitement stays put. After releasing the trailer, the makers today unveiled a glimpse of intense and passionate love story of Hari (Adivi Sesh) and Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur) with Tu Jahaan. 

About 'Tu Jahaan' song

Speaking about Tu Jahaan, Aditya Rikhari shared, “There’s something very pure about Hari and Saraswati’s story, and Tu Jahan came from that space. It’s personal, it’s honest, and I think it’ll stay with people because it speaks to the kind of love we don’t always say out loud.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tu Jahaan lyrics are penned by Vayu and is crooned by Aditya Rikhari. The track captured the beautiful love story between Hari and Saraswati’s characters. Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, Tu Jahaan is a soulful number for a hopeless romantic.

About Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha story, cast

Marking Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut, the ambitious project has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu respectively. The film's story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

The movie features Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap (making his Tollywood debut in the role of a police officer). The film is about a man who is betrayed by his lover and becomes a bandit to avenge his ex-girlfriend. There is a twist in the tale of love and that makes it an interesting watch.

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is all set for a grand pan-India theatrical release on April 10, 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran war
Low-risk gamble? Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks decoded
GT vs DC thriller
IPL 2026: Agony in Delhi as GT edge DC by 1 run, Rewitness LAST OVER DRAMA
COP 33
India withdraws proposal to host COP 33 climate summit in 2028: Key reasons
Civil Aviation Ministry
Govt slashes airport landing & parking charges to keep airfares affordable
Raaka
‘Raaka’ poster sparks frenzy: Allu Arjun’s fierce new look stuns fans
assembly elections 2026
Kerala Assembly polls: Key constituencies, top candidates, full schedule-CHECK
DC vs GT
Heartbreak for DC as Star player retires hurt; KL Rahul battles alone vs GT
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Bombay HC restrains Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
UP Defence Corridor
Uttar Pradesh: BEL gets 75 hectares in Chitrakoot for air defence facility
IMD Delhi forecast
Delhi records coldest April day in 11 yrs; IMD predicts sharp temperature rise