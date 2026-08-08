/DC box office collection day 1: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer opens to a decent start

DC box office collection day 1: Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC is a 2026 Tamil romantic action thriller marking the lead acting debut of acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Loosely inspired by the classic novel Devdas, the film reimagines its iconic protagonist as a hardened gangster who, together with a traumatized woman named Chandra, launches a ruthless campaign against a corrupt police force.
On its opening day, DC recorded an impressive performance at the box office, collecting a net total of Rs 4.10 crore across 3,504 shows in India. This translated to an overall India gross collection of Rs 4.70 crore on Day 1, with an average theatre occupancy rate of 24.8%. Internationally, the film added Rs 1.00 crore in gross earnings from overseas markets, bringing its total worldwide gross collections to Rs 5.70 crore.
Looking at the language-wise breakdown for Day 1, the Tamil version emerged as the primary contributor, earning Rs 2.60 crore in net collections across 1,205 shows with a strong occupancy rate of 41.0%. The Telugu dub also posted solid numbers, generating Rs 1.25 crore net from 881 shows at a 28.0% occupancy rate. Meanwhile, the Hindi version contributed Rs 0.25 crore net across 1,418 shows with an occupancy of 9.0%.
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC stars Lokesh Kanagaraj alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in key roles. The film marks Lokesh's debut as a lead actor, stepping in front of the camera after helming a string of major blockbusters including Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, Vikram, Leo, and Coolie. Backed by strong technical craft and immense audience anticipation, the highly awaited action entertainer premiered in theatres worldwide on August 7.
The film was originally slated for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026. However, following the announcement that Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan would hit screens on July 23, the makers chose to defer the release of DC by a week to avoid a direct clash.
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