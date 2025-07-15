Advertisement
DHAIRYA GHOLAP

Dhairya Gholap On Winning The Filmfare Marathi Award For Best Debut

Dhairya Gholap debuted with the marathi movie Yek Number directed by National award winning director Rajesh Mapuskar and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Zee Studios and Sahyadri Films. He received Filmfare Marathi Award for Best Debut because oof his performance in the movie. Industry devoted already placing their bets on his future. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhairya Gholap On Winning The Filmfare Marathi Award For Best Debut (Source:File photo)

New Delhi: The newcomer Dhairya Gholap has won the Filmfare Marathi Award for Best Debut for his performance in Yek Number. Directed by National Award-winning director Rajesh Mapuskar and backed by — Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Zee Studios, and Sahyadri Films — Yek Number marked Dhairya’s film debut. 

Speaking after the win, Dhairya confessed that the moment took him by complete surprise. “I honestly didn’t see this coming. Some seniors told me to attend the awards, and I just went with no expectations. And suddenly, I was on stage, holding that black lady. It still feels unreal,” he shared.

 Industry stalwarts are already placing their bets on his future, with none other than producer  Sajid Nadiadwala telling him, “Tu lambi race ka ghoda hai.” The remark, coming from one of the industry’s biggest producers, has only strengthened Dhairya’s resolve to go further.

With Yek Number being likened to Prabhas’s Baahubali moment. Dhairya is staying focused. “I’m reading a lot of scripts, including Hindi projects. I want to be part of big, meaningful cinema that leaves a mark.” he says.

