Dhanush Calls Kuberaa A Miracle Film At Hyderabad Success Meet

The team of Kuberaa, celebrated the film’s success in Hyderabad yesterday. Actor Dhanush spoke about how special this film is in today’s world of big-budget, CGI-heavy movies.

He said, “Big films usually rely on CGI, superhuman or superhero elements. But here, there’s no superhuman stuff—just pure human drama. And I think it’s important for people to realise that human drama can still work. This is a very important film, sir—not because I’m in it, not at all. It’s not coming from that place. I genuinely feel a lot of filmmakers, and people in general, are going to be very thankful to you. You (Sekhar Kammula) have pulled off a miracle in these times.”

Director Sekhar Kammula grateful to the audience and the team, saying he always wanted Kuberaa to be a film about real people and real feelings. The film’s success has proved that audiences still love honest, emotional stories.

Kuberaa is still running successfully in theatres and has received praises for its deep story and performances.