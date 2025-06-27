Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2923055https://zeenews.india.com/regional/dhanush-nayanthara-and-ravi-mohan-headline-vels-film-s-star-studded-2025-2027-lineup-2923055.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
VELS FILM INTERNATIONAL

Dhanush, Nayanthara, And Ravi Mohan Headline VELS Film’s Star-Studded 2025–2027 Lineup

VELS Film International has unveiled a star-studded 10-film slate featuring top talents like Dhanush, Nayanthara, Ravi Mohan, and Vishnu Vishal, promising a bold new chapter in Tamil cinema.

|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2025, 01:47 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhanush, Nayanthara, And Ravi Mohan Headline VELS Film’s Star-Studded 2025–2027 Lineup (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: The VELS Film International production studio has unveiled its ambitious slate of diverse films, which are slated for release between 2025 and 2027.

Mumbai: Through an Instagram post, VELS shared a video that offers a glimpse into the studio's upcoming titles--spanning commercial blockbusters, socially rooted dramas, and high-concept genre films--further solidifying its position as a powerhouse in Indian cinema.

The slate features collaborations with some of the most accomplished and promising filmmakers in Indian cinema, including Sundar C, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetri Maaran, Mari Selvaraj, Prem Kumar, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arunraja Kamaraja, Vignesh Raja, Chella Ayyavu, and Ganesh K. Babu.

It also marks the directorial debut of YouTuber VJ Sidhu, backed by VELS' commitment to fostering new directorial talent, as per the press note shared by the production studio.

According to the video, the leading cast across these films includes acclaimed actors such as Dhanush, Ravi Mohan, Nayanthara, and Vishnu Vishal, bringing together a powerful blend of performance-driven storytelling and wide audience appeal.

While sharing the video on Instagram, the Tamil cinema production house wrote, "10 Visionaries. 10 Movies.1 Studio. @VelsFilmIntl proudly unveils its 10-film mega slate with visionary storytellers in Indian Cinema. Here's the league that's all set to define the next chapter of Tamil cinema."

Additionally, VELS is in discussions with several emerging directors and actors to collaborate on a new wave of exciting films, many of which will mark the directorial debuts of fresh creative voices.

After the announcement of the 10 movie slate, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Chairman of VELS Film International, said, "This lineup represents our next chapter--bigger, bolder, and focused on delivering impactful storytelling. We are proud to partner with the best creative minds and bring cinema that will resonate with audiences across platforms and languages," as quoted in a press note.

The fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates regarding the films.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK