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Dhanush pushes 'OM: Chapter 1' ahead to avoid box-office clash with Rajinikanth, Suriya

Dhanush announced that 'OM' will not release around Diwali as well to avoid the box office clash with Suriya's upcoming film titled 'Scene'.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 09:25 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
Dhanush pushes 'OM: Chapter 1' ahead to avoid box-office clash with Rajinikanth, Suriya
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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Dhanush pushes 'OM: Chapter 1' ahead to avoid box-office clash with Rajinikanth, Suriya
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