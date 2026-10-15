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Dhanush spotted arriving at the theatre to watch Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

Jailer 2 release: They were spotted singing, dancing, and cheering for Rajinikanth together outside the theatres. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Dhanush spotted arriving at the theatre to watch Rajinikanth's Jailer 2
Image Credit: File Photo

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Dhanush spotted arriving at the theatre to watch Rajinikanth's Jailer 2
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