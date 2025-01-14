Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2843470https://zeenews.india.com/regional/dhanush-teases-new-idli-kadai-posters-wishes-happy-pongal-to-fans-2843470.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PONGAL 2025

Dhanush Teases New 'Idli Kadai' Posters, Wishes 'Happy Pongal' To Fans

Happy Pongal 2025: Idli Kadai features music by GV Prakash, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK.

|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2025, 01:42 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhanush Teases New 'Idli Kadai' Posters, Wishes 'Happy Pongal' To Fans Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: Tamil actor and filmmaker Dhanush has announced that his fourth directorial venture, 'Idli Kadai', will hit theatres in April this year. The film stars Dhanush alongside National Award-winning actress Nithya Menen.

On Monday, Dhanush took to X (formerly Twitter) to share two brand-new posters from the film on the occasion of Pongal. In one poster, Dhanush gazes into the distance against a scenic backdrop, while in another, he embraces his co-star Nithya Menen. Along with the posters the actor also wished fans for the festival as he wrote "Happy Pongal"

The actor first revealed the film in September by sharing a concept poster on his X account. The poster showed a small roadside shop under a starry night sky with the text, "#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya."

Nithya Menen, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress in November for her role in 'Thiruchitrambalam', is reuniting with Dhanush in 'Idli Kadai'. The duo's previous collaboration in 'Thiruchitrambalam' was a success and was praised for its appealing story.

Idli Kadai features music by GV Prakash, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK. The film is being produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures. It is slated for release on April 10, 2025. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK