Chennai: Releasing actor Arun Vijay’s look in his upcoming film Idly Kadai, director and actor Dhanush on Saturday said that it felt great to work with “such a hardworking, dedicated and sincere actor” as Arun Vijay.

Taking to his X timeline, Dhanush wrote, “Great to work with such a hardworking, dedicated and sincere actor @arunvijayno1 brother #Idlykadai” and released a new poster showing Arun Vijay seated in a corner of the boxing ring, with boxing gloves on, with Dhanush standing next to him.

More importantly, the poster confirmed that the film would indeed release on the earlier announced date of April 10 this year.

The poster put out by the unit appears to have been designed to emphasise the release date. It comes at a time when rumours were doing the rounds on social media that there was a chance that Idly Kadai release’s could get postponed as director Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, featuring Ajith in the lead, was also scheduled to hit screens the same day.

However, Dhanush’s announcement has now put an end to rumours and speculation on the film’s release date.

Meanwhile, actor Arun Vijay responded to Dhanush’s tweet on X. He wrote, “Amazed by your hardwork and dedication on the sets of #idlikadai brother @dhanushkraja ! Thrilled to be part of #IdlyKadai. Thank you for making me feel at home. Happy to be sharing the silver screen with you in this high-voltage entertainer that will leave everyone stunned.”

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, is being directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.