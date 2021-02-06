Dhanush's co-star Srivatsav Chandrasekar allegedly dies by suicide

New Delhi: Telugu actor-model Srivatsav Chandrasekar died from suicide, as per reports. The young actor was Dhanush’s co-star in 2019's ‘Enai Nokki Payum Thotta’.

As per Times of India report, Chandrasekar was found hanging in the house that was being used by his father for business. The actor left his house in Perambur on Wednesday stating that he was going out for shooting that day. However, as per several media reports, he went to another house owned by his family and was found dead there.

His last rites were performed on Friday (February 5). The deceased actor was reportedly suffering from psychological issues and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Television and film fraternity has expressed shock and condolences on the passing away of the young and budding actor.

Srivatsav Chandrasekar was part of ‘Vallamai Tharayo’, a digital web series made for YouTube, that has been gaining a lot of recognition as it was being broadcasted in prime time on a popular Telugu TV channel. The plot revolves around a patriarchal family and how well-intentioned parents push their daughter into an imbalanced marriage.