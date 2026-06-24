Dharman first look poster: Rajinikanth introduced as the 'deadly doctor' in Kamal Haasan's film

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth never fails to surprise his fans when it comes to versatility. The iconic actor's first look poster from his 173rd film has been unveiled on social media today and has left the netizens puzzled. Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International shared the first-look poster for Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Dharman - The Deadly Doctor.
The poster manages to peak the curiosity among fans. It introduces Rajinikanth as a 'deadly' doctor. He can be seen holding a scalpel in his blood-stained hands. Do not miss the way he is posing with sunglasses on at the backdrop of an operation theatre.
தர்மமே வெல்லும்!#Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @iYogiBabu @SimranbaggaOffc #RaashiKhanna @nikethbommi #KarthikRajkumar @PradeepERagav @kabilanchelliah @ShruthiManjari… pic.twitter.com/UWjXErKdIE— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) June 24, 2026
The makers have kept the mystery and intrigue alive, without revealing much about the venture - have just teased character poster.
Dharman - The Deadly Doctor is Rajinikanth's 173rd film in his career trajectory and marks yet another collaboration with another iconic star Kamal Haasan.
Dharman is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously collaborated with Rajinikanth in films like Coolie, Jailer, Darbar, and Petta. The cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommi, editing by Pradeep E Ragav.
On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie alongside Shruti Haasan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles. He has many big movies in the pipeline, including Jailer 2 and an untitled project, KH x RK, with Kamal Haasan.
Jailer 2 is an upcoming Tamil action comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. A sequel to Jailer (2023), the film stars Rajinikanth reprising his role as the titular character, alongside SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.
The film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal.
Jailer 2 features cameos by Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan and Vijay Sethupathi reportedly.
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