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Dharman first look poster: Rajinikanth introduced as the 'deadly doctor' in Kamal Haasan's film

Dharman is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Dharman first look poster: Rajinikanth introduced as the 'deadly doctor' in Kamal Haasan's film
Image Credit: X/@RKFI

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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