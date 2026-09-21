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Dharman: Rajinikanth’s next gears up for intense action sequence, director shares BTS update

Rajinikanth’s Dharman appears to be gearing up for a major action sequence, with director Ashwath Marimuthu sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of stunt choreographers Anbariv at work on the sets.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Dharman: Rajinikanth’s next gears up for intense action sequence, director shares BTS update
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Dharman: Rajinikanth’s next gears up for intense action sequence, director shares BTS update
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