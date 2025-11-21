Dhoolpet Police Station: Tamil Crime Drama Sets Digital Premiere — Here’s When And Where To Watch

The investigative drama Dhoolpet Police Station is all set for its digital release. The Tamil crime series, set in Hyderabad, follows a police officer known for his unconventional methods and the unusual cases that land on his desk.

The streaming platform Aha has officially announced that Dhoolpet Police Station will premiere on December 5, 2025, and will stream in both Tamil and Telugu.

What sets this release apart is its weekly episodic format. Instead of dropping all episodes at once, the platform will release new episodes every Friday at 7 PM, following a rollout style commonly seen in major international series.

The show stars Ashwin Kumar, known for his performances in Enna Solla Pogirai and O Manappenne, who plays an Assistant Commissioner of Police balancing intense action with complex decision-making.

The cast also includes Guru Lakshmanan, Padini Kumar, Shreethu Krishnan, and television favourite Preethi Sharma, each portraying officers navigating clashes, contradictions and camaraderie inside the Dhoolpet Police Station.

Directed by Jaswini (Jeshwini), the series is written and scripted by Brahma G. Dev, known for gritty crime thrillers like Sundaattam. The music is composed by Ashwath, whose previous works include FIR and Nalanum Nandhiniyum.

The trailer has already generated strong buzz online. It opens with a vibrant look at Dhoolpet—a bustling neighbourhood filled with disputes, peculiar conflicts and chaotic complaints. Rather than routine crime cases, the officers are seen tackling bizarre community issues that often escalate into dangerous situations. Each character brings a distinct personality that fuels internal friction, yet the team ultimately unites to transform their crime-heavy locality into a peaceful zone.