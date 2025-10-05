New Delhi: Kantara: Chapter 1 has been creating waves at the box office since its release, drawing praise from audiences and critics alike. The Rishab Shetty starrer has not only impressed viewers with its storytelling and performances but has also collected a whopping Rs 234 crore worldwide within just three days, and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore mark.

Fans Spot Rishab Shetty’s Wife and Kids in Surprise Cameo

While the box office numbers continue to soar, eagle-eyed fans are buzzing about a subtle cameo by Rishab Shetty’s wife, Pragathi Rishab Shetty, and their children in the film. A social media user took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Am I the only one who noticed Rishabh Shetty's wife’s little cameo in #Kantara?"

Am I the only one who noticed Rishbh Shetty's wife little cameo in #Kantara ? pic.twitter.com/uSVsI2CJQr — R@m (@GRamu66g) October 4, 2025

To this, several fans replied confirming the same, with one noting, "She is in first Kantara also, She is kings wife."

One curious fan wrote, "I am trying to recollect but cant place - can you explain in which scenes of Kantara Chapter 1 are his wife and children shown"

Another user responded, "Chariot scene (rishab will fall from chariot to save one lady and two children)"

About Rishab Shetty's Wedding

Rishab Shetty tied the knot with Pragathi Shetty on February 9, 2017, in an intimate traditional ceremony held in Karnataka. The wedding was arranged by their families and attended by close relatives and friends. Pragathi, a software engineer by profession, has largely stayed away from the limelight but has occasionally made brief appearances alongside Rishab at public events. Despite maintaining a low public profile, she has recently gained attention from fans after being spotted in a cameo role in Kantara and Kantara: Chapter 1, along with her children. The couple shares a strong bond, and Rishab has often credited his wife for her unwavering support throughout his filmmaking journey.

Kantara: Chapter 1’s Box Office

Kantara: Chapter 1 opened with Rs 61.85 crore on Day 1, outperforming other big releases like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which collected Rs 10.11 crore on the same day. The film swiftly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark by Day 2, collecting Rs 106.85 crore, and is now on track to hit Rs 300 crore worldwide, according to trade reports from Sacnilk.

Starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, Kantara: Chapter 1 is lauded for its immersive narrative and stunning visuals. The film’s soul is brought to life by music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan.

Released on October 2 in seven languages, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English—the film continues to resonate with audiences across India while staying rooted in its cultural folklore.